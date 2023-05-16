Home » Assassin’s Creed Mirage, release date revealed by a dataminer?
News

Assassin’s Creed Mirage, release date revealed by a dataminer?

by admin
Assassin’s Creed Mirage, release date revealed by a dataminer?

The exit date Of Assassin’s Creed Mirage has been revealed by a well-known French dataminer and leaker, j0nathan: according to his information, the new episode of the Ubisoft series will make its debut in stores next October 12th.

The indiscretion seems to correspond to what was reported by another well-known leaker, Tom Henderson, that Assassin’s Creed Mirage would be delayed internally in October, while previously the launch seemed to be scheduled for August.

Whatever the exact timing of Mirage, there is one certain fact that it comes directly from the French house, apparently intending to increase the number of developers working on the Assassin’s Creed series by 40%. in order to make the most of what stands as the flagship brand of the company.

Indeed, you will recall that the latest Ubisoft reports did not describe an idyllic financial situation, which led to the cancellation of several projects and the postponement of Skull and Bonesas well as to erode the margins destined for possible experiments.

See also  Macron's pension reform makes the French increasingly aggressive | Current Europe | DW

You may also like

ITW payments: This changes for sow farmers with...

HP has made Mitsumi an authorized channel partner...

ELN weapons depot dismantled in Casanare

More than 25,000 euros in donations after a...

Ituri: 500 civilians killed and 1 million displaced...

Up to $30 million reward for perpetrators of...

When Wu Kaihua went to the Municipal Business...

Gold stocks around the world give way to...

12 tips for a productive life

SuperSalud investigation concluded that there was no shortage...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy