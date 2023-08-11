Assault at the Atlantis Shopping Center in Bogotá: a Rolex was stolen

As the Blu Radio station announced this morning, the Technical Investigation Corps (CTI) of the Attorney General’s Office opened an investigation after a watch was stolen from a citizen in the Atlántis Shopping Center, Located in one of the most exclusive areas in the north of the city of Bogotá.

Apparently, the victim of the theft denounced that when he was at the exit of one of the restaurants of the shopping centera man armed with a firearm pointed it at him and demanded that he hand over his belongings immediately.

“I entered through the door on the left, went up to a restaurant inviting my nephews and my sister-in-law to eat a pizza and leaving the restaurant, inside the shopping center, andA person entered with a 38 caliber revolver, from the door to where I was, we are talking about 20 steps”, This person pointed out in statements collected live from the Noticias Caracol television signal.

The victim assured that the other users of the shopping center who were around him began to shout, while the thief kept pointing at him and said: “Don’t get yourself killed.” As soon as he had the watch in his hands, he began to flee from this place.

“I stretch out my hand and he with the revolver makes time to remove the watch calmly and he practically walks out of the shopping center and I don’t know how he left, if he was on a motorcycle, I have no idea,” the victim added to a journalist from Caracol in Bogotá.