Close encounter between a Ukrainian drone and Russian jets. The camera captures the fighters as they unsuccessfully attempt the same maneuvers that brought down the American Reaper last week. According to what Kiev reveals, the aggression fails because the Turkish-made Bayraktar is much smaller than the US Reaper, wings and fuselage are half as long, and has a much wider maneuverability that allows it to resist the onslaught.

