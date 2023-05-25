Assault on the Capitol, 18 years at the head of the ultra-right

Per Donald Trumpthe head of the far-right militia ‘Oath Keepers’ Stewart Rhodes is a patriot treated unfairly. For American justice instead this 58-year-old with a degree from Yale and a past in the military he is a terrorist subversive who deserves 18 years in prison: this is the sentence imposed on him today in the capital for leading his group in the armed assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021 in an attempt to block the certification of Joe Biden’s victory by keeping Donald Trump in power . THE prosecutors had asked for an even harsher sentence: 25 years in prison.

The charge is that of seditious conspiracy, for which a conviction has not been seen since 1995, when a group of Islamist militants was convicted of a plot to bomb bombs in New York. It’s about the highest penalty imposed so far in more than 1,000 cases related to the attack on the Capitol and of the first with the aggravating circumstance of internal terrorism, which had so far been rejected in some previous trials. An exemplary sentence, and a precedent for those who await other leaders of the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys, another right-wing paramilitary organization protagonist of the assault on parliament: all already found guilty of the same crime.

The beating is also a bad omen for the tycoon, still under investigation by special prosecutor Jack Smith for his role in the affair, after he incited his fans to march on the Capitol with the lie of the rigged election. Not by chance one of the defendant’s lawyers argued that other people like Trump are more responsible for the chaos and violence of that day.

“I am a political prisoner”, Rhodes claimed in the courtroom, with his usual eye patch and prisoner’s orange overalls, comparing himself to the Soviet dissident Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn and the protagonist of Kafka’s The Trial. But Judge Amit Mehta’s reply left no room for reply: “You represent a persistent threat and danger to this country, to the republic and to the social fabric of our democracy”, he scolded, telling him that it was prosecuted not for his political ideas but because he had “prepared to take up arms and foment a revolution” simply because he didn’t like the outcome of the elections. “You are not a political prisoner, you are here because of your actions”he admonished him, demolishing the narrative of the tycoon and his followers.

The prosecutors had motivated their request for a 25-year sentence with the fact that Rhodes had been trying for over 10 years to attack the government and has shown no remorse for his actions. Furthermore, according to the prosecution, only a heavy sentence could serve as a deterrent against a steadily increasing political violence in the United States. “If not curbed, this impulse threatens our democracy,” they warned.