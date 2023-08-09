Assault on the home of the hit-and-run driver, ‘we’ll kill you’ – News

Now he is afraid for his own safety Davide Begalli, the hit-and-run driver under house arrest on charges of killing 14-year-old Chris Obeng Abon on 31 July in Negrar, fleeing without providing him with assistance. A group of about thirty men, disguised with T-shirts on their heads and bandanas, arrived as far as his door yesterday afternoon, threatening him with death and venting their anger with fists and stones against the entrance. Begalli and the underage son of the man’s partner acted as a barrier from the inside, so that the window was not knocked down by force. The apartment, belonging to the 39-year-old’s girlfriend, is the one in which the small building contractor is serving house arrest. He and the boy told the Carabinieri that they had passed moments of terror. The men beat the door with fists and kicks, threw stones, yelling for Begalli to come out. Only when they realized that he was calling the Carabinieri did they leave, losing track. At the moment it does not appear that any of them have already been traced. The soldiers of the Arma are investigating the episode ex officio. In the case of the investment of the Ghanaian-born baby footballer, the climate has been hot for days. An emotional wave has risen in public opinion resulting in many posts in which the motorist is wished the worst and exemplary punishments are asked. The day after the accident, the same doctors had clarified that Chris “definitely could have been saved” if he had been rescued in time. But the boy, with several injuries, none of them lethal, had instead been abandoned for about 2 hours in a ditch and then died in hospital from hypoxia. Begalli, arrested the day after the crash, while he was at work, had remained under investigation for two days on the loose. Then the investigating judge of Verona had issued the custody order, believing, among other things, that the 39-year-old had demonstrated “total contempt for human life, thinking only of protecting himself from the consequences of his driving behavior, moving away from the place of the fact immediately”. It was of no use that Begalli, during the guarantee interrogation, repeated to the judge that he had not noticed that he had run over the boy, and that he only walked away after getting out of the car, a Renault Espace, and did not see anything in the dark of the road that would suggest the investment of a person. Version that changed the opinion of the investigating judge, who maintained the measure of house arrest. However, after this raid, the suspect’s defender, Massimo Dal Ben, said he was convinced that all of this was “the fruit of the media pillory”. The troublemakers who arrived at the entrance to Begalli’s house, walking away, yelled at him “we’ll kill you”, and promised that they would come back to get him, that he didn’t end there. Both the man and his partner’s little boy, explains Dal Ben, were terrified by the thing. “A very serious event has occurred” adds the lawyer who asked the authorities for greater surveillance and protection measures for the suspect and his family. An episode of the raid that recalls the raid on the home of the boy arrested in Rome for the death of Michelle Causo in the Primavalle district: during a torchlight vigil to remember the young woman, a group of boys broke into the empty apartment of the arrested person devastating him.

