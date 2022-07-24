Broken nose and a one-month prognosis for 50-year-old from Busano He tried to help another man beaten by the gang

Busano

The carabinieri of the Compagnia di Venaria Reale are identifying the eight young people who three nights ago attacked a 50-year-old citizen of Busano, who intervened in a violent quarrel to defend the manager of a campsite in Lanzo where he was spending a few quiet days.

A quiet holiday evening in a location at the foot of the mountain, chosen to escape from the heat of the Canavese plain, ended with a month’s prognosis for a broken nasal septum and numerous injuries to the face for the Busanese who heard screams outside the campsite where he was staying, he decided to intervene and quell a dispute that was already turning into an aggression for another victim.

According to the reconstruction carried out by the military, who intervened near the city sports area because they were contacted by some people who partly witnessed the incident and partly heard the convulsive shouting and cries of the unfortunates, the 50-year-old from Busano would have heard requests for help from the campsite manager and would try to rescue him.

The manager ended up in the clutches of this gang of aggressive young people because he was looking for someone who was blocking the passage for the garbage collection in front of the campsite with a car, preventing him from taking out the garbage cans. He had turned to this group looking for the owner of the car to move it, but was attacked by the group of young people.

At this point the Busanese, recalled by the screams of the owner of the campsite where he was staying, would try to calm the spirits between the parties by trying to defend the owner of the accommodation, but he would have the same fate as the other unfortunate.

Eight young people, none of whom minors according to the first reconstructions, allegedly raged on the two men and the 50-year-old from Busano reported the fracture of the nasal septum and other blows in the face. After the moments of excitement, the group of young people would have left and some people who partially witnessed the beating have requested the intervention of the police and rescue services.

For the Busanese, the result of an act of solidarity has turned into a one-month prognosis for the blows received

At the moment the carabinieri, after having reconstructed the incident, are identifying those responsible.

In Canavese, just like in the city, episodes of violence against a single person by groups and gangs of violent young people are increasingly frequent. If often rude young people limit themselves to insulting those who reprimand them for behavior that is not always appropriate, other times those who decide to intervene run into a worse fate. –