Home » Assaults in the outdoor pool: no problems in Rottenburg
News

Assaults in the outdoor pool: no problems in Rottenburg

by admin
Assaults in the outdoor pool: no problems in Rottenburg

This summer, national media repeatedly reported on increasing attacks on staff in German open-air pools. The Rottenburg CDU councilor Reinhold Baur took this as an opportunity to ask whether there were such incidents in Rottenburg at the municipal council meeting last week. Mayor Stephan Neher answered briefly and concisely: “No, fortunately not.” So…

67% of the article is still covered.

See also  Wang Weizhong attended the opening ceremony of the First Great Power Craftsman Innovation Exchange Conference in Shenzhen and delivered a speech, earnestly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping's congratulatory letter, cultivate more high-skilled talents and great power craftsmen, and provide strong support for the construction of a strong manufacturing province. Guangdong Provincial People's Government Portal

You may also like

Marie Claire Harp rises like foam. Find out...

“Iván Márquez” is alive – El Diario

S&P 500 – Further recovery expected after price...

Pakistan, Iran agree on five billion dollar trade...

Air-e will carry out technical work at the...

25,000 euros for an ATM? Ansfeldner mayor is...

The Croatian government has allocated 1 million euros...

Tension between Poland and Belarus over violation of...

DEL2: Only Dresden starts with a home game...

There will be power cuts in many districts...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy