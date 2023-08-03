Assaults in the outdoor pool: no problems in Rottenburg

0
This summer, national media repeatedly reported on increasing attacks on staff in German open-air pools. The Rottenburg CDU councilor Reinhold Baur took this as an opportunity to ask whether there were such incidents in Rottenburg at the municipal council meeting last week. Mayor Stephan Neher answered briefly and concisely: “No, fortunately not.” So…
