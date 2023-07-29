Assembly approves “mass” trials for those detained during the emergency regime

The ruling party in the Legislative Assembly ordered on Wednesday that the alleged gang members detained during the emergency regime be processed collectively, which will lead to groups of some 900 inmates facing the same trial.

Orders the “submission of [varios] accused of a single criminal process for belonging to the same terrorist structure or illegal group and who have been captured within the validity of the emergency regime “, since March 2022, reads the approved decree.

“There is nothing like it in the history of the world that we are facing right now. There are more than 900 accusations per click [célula] what this transitional decree presents,” said the Minister of Security, Gustavo Villatoro.

The new measures are taken under the argument that they will grant greater order and efficiency to the processes in the courts, while their detractors consider them a violation of due process.

Ingrid Escobar, from the organization Socorro Jurídico Humanitario, affirmed that the country was “returning to the inquisitive age”. “It is serious because they are going to accuse people of crimes that they have not committed, for the fact of simply relating them to a criminal structure,” he added.

The Bukele government has been placed in the eye of the hurricane by human rights organizations as a result of the mass arrests of alleged members of these criminal organizations, their public exposure in degrading situations, and their entry into prisons specially created for them.

The norm, which was born from an initiative by Buleke, also establishes that detainees under the emergency regime can remain in prison for up to 24 months before the Prosecutor’s Office takes them to trial or orders their release.

Opposition deputy Jaime Guevara, from the leftist Farabundo Martí Front, criticized the new rule, considering that “it only seeks to resolve the collapse of the judicial system due to the thousands of arrests in the emergency regime,” which total almost 72,000.

The state of emergency, which allows arrests without a warrant, was established after a wave of violence that left 87 dead in March 2022, attributed by the government to gangs or maras.

Bukele’s strategy to combat them has raised security levels in the country and has broad citizen support, but it is criticized by the Catholic Church and human rights organizations.

In addition, Congress reformed the Organized Crime Law on Wednesday, raising the sentences for those who are “mediate perpetrators” of a crime to 60 years in prison.

Villatoro pointed out that “the leaders or gang leaders are the ones who will mainly receive that 60-year sentence because they are the ones who order crimes” in those gangs.

In March 2022, Congress had increased the maximum sentence for gang membership from 9 to 45 years in prison.

Surveys show that nine out of ten Salvadorans feel safe with the emergency regime and support the management of the president, who aspires to be re-elected in the 2024 elections.

