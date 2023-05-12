Home » Assembly approves public pronouncement for 365 days with zero homicides in the country – Diario La Página
Assembly approves public pronouncement for 365 days with zero homicides in the country

The legislative plenary approved this Thursday, a public pronouncement to reach this May 11, 365 days without homicides, according to data from the authorities, which they consider a “historic” achievement attributed to security policies.

The initiative, promoted by the Nuevas Ideas fraction, highlights the efforts promoted by President Nayib Bukele and supported by the Legislative Assembly, with the Territorial Control Plan (PCT) and the state of emergency.

The deputy president, Ernesto Castro, reflected on his Twitter account: “we reached 365 days without homicides. Thanks God. Allow us to continue contributing to the reconstruction of our country.”

While the deputy head of the Nuevas Ideas party, Caleb Navarro, recalled that “in the time of the FMLN, homicides began to increase because that was the negotiation that made that government inept. They had a truce with the gangs to give privileges to their leaders”, and at the same time he accused the Arena and FMLN parties of having strengthened the gangs.

The war against gangs has allowed the capture of more than 68,000 suspected terrorists and people who collaborated with these structures.

