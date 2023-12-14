Assembly authorized half a million citizens to vote with expired dui in the 2024 elections

The Legislative Assembly authorized on Wednesday that more than half a million citizens with expired identification documents can participate in the 2024 presidential, legislative and municipal elections, which equates them with the right of the Salvadoran diaspora to participate with birth certificates, unique documents identity cards (DUI) or expired passports.

“There are more than half a million people who have not been able to renew that identification card, for whatever reason, but despite that they have every right to elect their leaders and it is them who we want to give this opportunity,” said parliamentarian Ana Figueroa in the statement released by the Assembly.

The authorization will allow 569,921 people to vote, according to data from the National Registry of Natural Persons (RNPN) of El Salvador, which is equivalent to 9.2% of the country’s total registered population, which, according to the most recent report from the Supreme Court Electoral – released in September of this year – totaled more than 6,200,000 people.

The presidential elections are scheduled for February 4 in which President Nayib Bukele will seek immediate election to office.

Bukele requested leave to leave office and thus compete in next year’s elections, despite the fact that critics claim that article 152 of the Salvadoran Constitution establishes that those who have held office for more than six months cannot be candidates for president. consecutive or not, during the immediately preceding period. Even article 88 of the country’s Magna Carta mentions that “alternation in the exercise of the Presidency of the Republic is essential for the maintenance of the established form of government and political system. “Violation of this norm forces insurrection.”

However, Bukele has defended that the 2021 ruling of the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice allows him to seek re-election. His candidacy was finally approved by the Supreme Electoral Tribunal on November 3 of this year and the Legislative Assembly approved his license request on December 1.

The delegate president in El Salvador from that date until June 1, the day when the winner of the elections takes office, is Claudia Juana Rodríguez de Guevara, who until then served as Bukele’s private secretary.

