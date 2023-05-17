Home » Assembly extends emergency regime and condemns police murder at the hands of gang members – Diario La Página
Deputies from the Nuevas Ideas party and allied fractions in the Legislative Assembly, extended the emergency regime for the fourteenth time, to continue fighting criminal groups, who hours before had murdered an agent of the National Civil Police (PNC) in the municipality of New Conception, Chalatenango.

The Assembly has had to extend the measure to protect the population from terrorist groups and their collaborators. Since it came into effect, more than 68,720 members and 1,200 ringleaders have been captured.

When the measure was extended, Cian deputy Caleb Navarro indicated that “how is it possible that those on the corner (opposition parties) continue to say that it is not necessary to extend the emergency regime. I have not seen any NGO defending human rights condemning this fact, ”he claimed.

In justifying the expansion of the regime, Deputy Raúl Chamagua stated that “the news of the loss of a PNC agent is unfortunate and at this time neither the international community nor human rights defenders have spoken. They are absent”.

The murder of the PNC agent, Maximino Antonio Vásquez, was condemned by NI legislators, while the President of the Republic, Nayib Bukele, made it clear to the “human rights” NGOs that they will devastate all gang members and “they will never leave from jail”.

