Critics say that the Hessian police have too many rights of intervention as a result of the new assembly law.Photo: iStocks/SL

news-content”>

The Hessian state parliament passes the black-green set of rules against the votes of the opposition. Leftists cause a scandal with cardboard signs and announce a lawsuit before the State Court of Justice.

The passing of a new one was accompanied by a scandal assembly laws in the Hessian state parliament. The coalition of the CDU and the Greens introduced the controversial printed matter and passed it with a majority. SPD, AfD, Left Party and FDP voted against the draft.

The left-wing MPs held up red cardboard signs for a few seconds that read “Protect fundamental rights, stop assembly law”. However, the rules of procedure of the Hessian state parliament prohibit such protests in the plenary hall. This was reported, among others, by the “Frankfurter Rundschau” on its website.

Holger Bellino, parliamentary director of the CDU parliamentary group, criticized the action as a “clear disregard for parliamentary rules”. State President Astrid Wallmann (CDU) announced a reprimand and said the incident would concern the state parliament’s Council of Elders. It fills her with concern when jointly agreed rules of the game are not observed.

constitutional weaknesses

Various regulations, such as paragraphs 15 to 17, will give the police considerable room for maneuver in the future. They range from the exclusion of individuals from a rally, through identity verification, to permission to film meetings.

While the ban on covering up was lifted during the Corona crisis in order to legitimize the wearing of masks, a simple scarf that covers parts of the face when it is cold can now be a reason for a violation (paragraph 18).

The law professor Dr. In an expert hearing, Clemens Arzt acknowledged some “constitutional weaknesses” in the draft law and listed in his Document a series of paragraphs. Among other things, he complained that there were no longer any pure overview shots. You can “zoom in and distill out” everything.

These overview recordings are therefore a serious encroachment on the fundamental right to informational self-determination. It is no longer guaranteed by the video surveillance of demonstrations. A “very high deterrent effect” could be the result. In principle, however, such a draft law is to be welcomed as “strengthening fundamental rights,” said Arzt.

Law written “strong with a police look”.

Michèle Winkler, an expert on the right of assembly at the association “Committee for Fundamental Rights and Democracy”, had criticized the initiative of the Hessian state government in an interview with the “Frankfurter Rundschau”. Among other things, she said that the law was “very heavily written with a police perspective.” It may Participant exclude or reject folders, because in certain cases the meeting management has to name dates and names of folders. “In this way, the democratic nature of a demonstration is truncated in favor of averting danger,” she emphasized.

Amnesty International Germany commented on the new law on Twitter as “blow against freedom of assembly”.

Beuth: Law promotes freedom of assembly

Hesse’s Interior Minister Peter Beuth (CDU) called the set of rules “a future-oriented and modern law” during the second reading on Tuesday, March 21st. From his point of view, it promotes freedom of assembly. It also creates legal clarity for participants in demonstrations and authorities. Beuth called the criticism from the opposition “predominantly wrong”.

Lukas Schaude (Greens) emphasized that freedom of assembly will not be restricted. Rather, the law improves the protection of journalists and data protection at meetings filmed by the police.

There was criticism from the opposition. SPD, Linke and FDP unanimously criticized that the law restricts freedom of assembly instead of guaranteeing it. Therefore, the Left Party announced a lawsuit before the Hessian State Court. MP Torsten Felstehausen said that demonstrations are a “democratic elemental force” that must not be curtailed.

From the point of view of the social democrat Heike Hofmann, the police are given too many rights to intervene in demonstrations. FDP MP Thomas Schäfer complained that the police were allowed to make videos of meetings and save them under certain conditions.

AfD MP Dirk Gaw said the state government’s plans were well intentioned, but poorly made.

The Freedom of Assembly Act replaces the Federal Assembly Act in Hesse. It comes into force with immediate effect. There have been several demonstrations against the rules in recent weeks.