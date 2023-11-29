Home » Assembly member Tandoor’s bike rally, Telugu film actor Manchu Manoj’s participation, hundreds of motorbikes, the end of the election campaign.
Assembly member Tandoor's bike rally, Telugu film actor Manchu Manoj's participation, hundreds of motorbikes, the end of the election campaign.

Assembly member Tandoor’s bike rally, Telugu film actor Manchu Manoj’s participation, hundreds of motorbikes, the end of the election campaign.

MLA Tandoor’s bike rally, Telugu film actor Manchu Manoj’s participation
The buzz of hundreds of motorcycles, the end of the election campaign

Waqarabad/Tandoor: 28. November
(Sahar News.com/Representative)

The countdown for voting in Telangana state has begun. Election campaigning this evening 5 After the end of the election campaign, where the people have been relieved, with the increase in the number of candidates, the party leaders and workers are now walking from house to house without any noise, shouting slogans, and instead of rallying with flags. Will go around campaigning.

Today, on the last day of the election campaign, a motorcycle rally was organized by BRS party in Tandoor town of Waqarabad district, which was started by Member of Assembly and BRS party candidate for Tandoor Assembly Constituency Pilot Rohit Reddy. By organizing the tricycle rally, the member of the assembly tried to prove his political existence and popularity.

During this rally Tandoor was painted pink with the sound of motorbikes, party flags and pink papers flying in the air. In addition to Tandoor Town, a large number of youths from different circles and locations participated in this rally.

The highlight of this motorcycle rally was that Telugu film actor Manchu Manoj (who is the son of Telugu film actor Mohan Babu) participated in it as a friend of the MLA to woo the voters and pilot Rohit Reddy’s success. Aarti Reddy, wife of pilot Rohit Reddy, also participated in this rally. MLAs themselves, party leaders and workers sat on motorcycles and patrolled Tandoor.

See also  Doubts continue about dissidents for compliance with the ceasefire

This motorcycle rally started from William Moon School which went around Indira Chowk, Nehruganj, Gandhi Chowk, Bhadreshwar Chowk, Old Tandoor Railway Gate, Telugu Gada, Hazrat Nizam Shaheed Dargah, Karbala Maidan and again from Railway Gate to Modern Tandoor. The rally reached Ambedkar Chowk near Indira Chowk bus stand via Sita Rampet, Gandhi Nagar, Murshid Dargah, VVHS, Shivaji Chowk.

Manchu Manoj, the film actor Manchu Manoj, while addressing the MP pilot Rohit Reddy with his wife Aarti Reddy in a special vehicle, said that he was inspired by the progressive works being done by his friend pilot Rohit Reddy for the development of Tandoor. He has participated in this rally as his support. Manchu Manoj said that Rohit Reddy has not invited him, he himself has participated in this rally.

Member of Assembly Pilot Rohit Reddy in his speech thanked film actor Manchu Manoj. He thanked all the party leaders and workers who supported him in the long and patient election campaign as well as the people of Tandoor assembly constituency and said that he The performance of five years is in front of the public and he hopes that the public will see his performance and make him successful again.

He said that during the rallies, road shows and meeting the people and after seeing this motorcycle rally today, he feels that this is his victory rally. Also, pilot Rohit Reddy claimed that his victory was overwhelmingly. Again success is assured.

