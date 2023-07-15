Assembly of Casanare creates Accidental Commission to analyze problems of limits of Nunchía – news

With an agenda aimed at knowing the impact that the implementation of the CampeSENA strategy has had in Casanare and highlighting the processes that are being carried out in the territory, the Second Session of the Articulating Committee of this strategy of the National Learning Service was held in Yopal in the department.

The actions that have been developed in conjunction with peasant associations of Casanare and ANUC have yielded great results. To date, there are more than 650 peasants characterized and benefited from technical and complementary training, with which the knowledge of women and men in the countryside is being strengthened.

The objective is to safeguard the food sovereignty of their communities and the department. This was announced by Johana Astrid Medina Peña, regional director during the installation of the Committee session.

Thanks to the training received with the Crop Field Worker program, the communities have managed to adapt crisp lettuce to their territory, a vegetable that normally had to be brought mainly from the department of Boyacá.

Yopal, Hato Corozal, Nunchía, Pore, Orocué, Trinidad and Villanueva are the municipalities that have been impacted by CampeSENA, with support from the SENA Emprende Rural Program. Training programs have been launched mainly oriented to Agricultural Production for Food Sovereignty, Preparation of Livestock Food, Management of Community Projects, Temporary Crops, Typical Rural Gastronomy Enterprises, among others.

In this way, the Casanare Regional has been contributing to strengthen the CampeSENA strategy in the Orinoquía and will continue working to enhance the capacities of these populations that are essential for the guarantee and food security of an entire country.

Source: SENA Regional Casanare

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

