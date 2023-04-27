Home » Assembly of Formez PA members approves the 2022 budget
News

Assembly of Formez PA members approves the 2022 budget

by admin
Assembly of Formez PA members approves the 2022 budget | Formez PA

Home >
News >
Assembly of Formez PA members approves the 2022 budget

Created on: April 27, 2023

During today’s meeting of the Assembly of Formez PA members, the 2022 budget was approved. Revenues from production amount to 79 million euros.
The meeting was chaired by the Extraordinary Commissioner of Formez PA, Marcello Fiori, Head of the Public Function Department, adviser to the Prime Minister’s Office.

Publication date:

Thursday, April 27, 2023 – 2:20 pm







See also  The only road to the right path in the world: the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China talks about unswervingly taking the road of socialism with Chinese characteristics - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

Approve project that formalizes Councils of Informal Vendors

Municipality of Naples – EMINC Project

Advances in innovation and technology will make El...

Expofestival, the commercial window of Valledupar

After many people participated in the Shanghai Auto...

WHO: Bird flu is adapting to mammals, but...

JEP gives ultimatum to ex-mayor of Yopal Efrén...

Data Replication & Protection software: Veeam prima al...

6 medals for Chimborazo in the U20 National...

The CPB reveals investigation into freedom of expression...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy