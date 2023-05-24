Assembly of Risaralda, approved 7 billion for important projects

More than $7 billion were recently approved by the Risaralda Assembly to add resources to the 2023 income and expense budget, which will allow progress in projects with a regional impact such as: the La Paz Viaduct, mega-schools, among others.

“The most important thing is that we recognize the will of the departmental government to approve $1,850 million for a regional project that will improve competitiveness; an infrastructure of communication ring roads from the west of the department with the rest of the country and, above all, the importance so that $11 billion of royalty resources are not lost,” said Deputy Diego Naranjo Escobar.

According to what was exposed by the municipal administration of Belén de Umbría, on the road that connects to Remolinos (El Silencio sector) approximately eight thousand users of this road section are mobilized that

“What the Assembly did today was ratify the commitment of the government and the municipality to ensure the resources so that this work is finished in the shortest possible time. Section one is already being carried out and we will award the contracts for sections two and three very soon,” explained Jesús Antonio Bermúdez, mayor of Belén de Umbría.

Jorge Alexis Mejia

Governor in Charge

“We are adding more than 7 billion for different offices that are going to make use of these resources, the Infrastructure Secretariat, the Health Secretariat, the Education Secretariat, the Government Secretariat, to continue with the execution of different projects that are in the Development Plan, it is important to highlight the resources that we added so that the municipality of Belén de Umbría can finish executing the work of the Viaducto de la Paz, a work that is being carried out with resources from royalties but that the department of Risaralda has already It has also added 4 billion pesos of its own and today we made an adhesion of 2 billion more”.