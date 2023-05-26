Assembly of Risaralda, rewarded winning photographers

Thanks to the project Ordinance 021 of November 22, 2007, the day of the cameraman, photographer and photojournalist was institutionalized in Risaralda. Taking this aspect into account, the Departmental Duma awarded recognition to five winners of the ‘Cultural Coffee Landscape’ photography contest led by the Risaralda culture department.

In the session, the images with which they applied were presented, all with a great job done by each of the photographers, that is, exalting the natural wealth of our coffee region. The Departmental Director of Culture, Eliana Carmona, made the official announcement of the winners in each of the participating categories.

Coffee Cultural Landscape Contest

Category Name Winner Name of the photo or video

First professional place Mauricio Morales Pérez A cup of coffee for two

First place amateur Sebastián Ramírez Arias Nevado night from Canceles

First place for youth Yuliana Rojas López The heritage of my town

First place for children Nikol Vasco Londoño A farm with lots of color

First place video Andrés David Loaiza Samudio The sounds of my land