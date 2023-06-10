Home » Assemini ballot: polling stations set up, voting on Sunday and Monday – Sardinia
News

Assemini ballot: polling stations set up, voting on Sunday and Monday – Sardinia

by admin
Assemini ballot: polling stations set up, voting on Sunday and Monday – Sardinia

Challenge between Mario Puddu and Diego Corrias

news-txt”>

The polling stations in the schools of Assemini were set up today in view of the only ballot for the municipal elections in Sardinia, where votes were cast in 39 centres.
Starting at 4.00 pm, the members of the Office meet in the premises of the polling station, where, under the guidance of the president, the Office is set up, the furnishings of the voting room are inspected, the number of voters assigned to section and authentication of ballot papers.
Sunday 11 June we vote from 7 to 23; Monday 12, from 7 to 15. Then the counting will begin.
The challenge is between Mario Puddu, the former first grillino mayor of the city, now supported by civic and center-right lists, and Diego Corrias, at the helm of an alliance between the M5s and the Democratic Party with center-left lists.
Two weeks ago Puddu obtained 37.79% of the votes, while Corrias stopped at 31.15%.
The turnout was 46.66%.

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy