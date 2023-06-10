Assemini ballot: polling stations set up, voting on Sunday and Monday – Sardinia

news-txt”>

The polling stations in the schools of Assemini were set up today in view of the only ballot for the municipal elections in Sardinia, where votes were cast in 39 centres.

Starting at 4.00 pm, the members of the Office meet in the premises of the polling station, where, under the guidance of the president, the Office is set up, the furnishings of the voting room are inspected, the number of voters assigned to section and authentication of ballot papers.

Sunday 11 June we vote from 7 to 23; Monday 12, from 7 to 15. Then the counting will begin.

The challenge is between Mario Puddu, the former first grillino mayor of the city, now supported by civic and center-right lists, and Diego Corrias, at the helm of an alliance between the M5s and the Democratic Party with center-left lists.

Two weeks ago Puddu obtained 37.79% of the votes, while Corrias stopped at 31.15%.

The turnout was 46.66%.