Assemini in the ballot on Sunday and Monday, challenge Puddu-Corrias – Sardinia

(by Marzia Piga) (ANSA) – ASSEMINI, JUNE 09 – Assemini is ready to choose its new mayor, after having been in the receivership for almost a year.



Mario Puddu, the former first grillino mayor of the city, now supported by civic and center-right lists, will go to the ballot, scheduled for Sunday 11 and Monday 12 June, who will challenge Diego Corrias, at the helm of an alliance between M5s and Pd with centre-left lists.



But the games may not close with the result that will emerge from Monday evening’s counting: the results of the first round saw Puddu in first place with 3,896 preferences, reaching 37.79%, Corrias 3,211 votes (31.15%) and the candidate of Fdi, Fi and Lega, Niside Muscas, just 9 votes behind Corrias, 3,202 (31.06%).



At the moment, it did not help for the center-right candidate to appeal to the Sardinia Administrative Court, contesting 22 preferences assigned and hundreds of ballots cancelled: “Against all the acts of the electoral procedure, an appeal is allowed only at the conclusion of the electoral procedure, together with the appeal of the act of proclamation of the elected”, wrote the judges called to decide who between Muscas and Corrias had the right to present himself a second time to the Assemini voters.



This means that Muscas will have to wait for the end of the ballot to be able to re-submit the appeal to the Administrative Court and is ready to do so.



Meanwhile, in the last days of the electoral campaign, calls to vote and political endorsements continue. For Puddu comes that of the former mayor of Parma, also a former M5s and now president of +Europe, Federico Pizzarotti: “I have always loved political laboratories and I support Mario’s attempt to lead a civic-centrist coalition – he underlined – capable to unite realities with different identities on a common government programme”.



Last day of the election campaign today. Saturday at 16 the preparation of polling stations. Voting takes place on Sunday from 7 to 23 and Monday from 7 to 15. Then the counting of ballots will begin. (HANDLE).

