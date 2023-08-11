Assia Zuhair: Lionesses’ eyes on the Olympics

Hespress Sport Photo: The Royal Moroccan Football Federation Hespress – W.M.Friday 11 August 2023 – 02:20

The goalkeeper of the “Atlas Lionesses”, Asiya Zuhair, confirmed that the qualification of the women’s national football team to the final price of the World Cup, which is currently being held in Australia and New Zealand, is an incentive to move forward and achieve better results in the future.

Zuhair said in a statement to the press, “Next month, we will begin our preparations for the qualifiers for the next Olympic Games, Paris 2024.”

The Moroccan public devoted a warm welcome to the women’s national football team, which arrived yesterday, Thursday, at Mohammed V Airport in Casablanca, coming from Australia, where it marked its historic participation in the Women’s World Cup “Australia-New Zealand 2023”.

A festive atmosphere prevailed around Mohammed V Airport, celebrating the national team’s impressive run in the Women’s World Cup.

In this regard, the substitute goalkeeper of the “Atlas Lionesses”, who plays for the Mohammedia youth team, said: “I would like to thank all the people who came to welcome us at Mohammed V Airport, led by the president of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, Fawzi Lakjaa.”

Assia Zuhair promised that the women’s national team would do its best in the upcoming competitions to honor the national football.

Morocco, which became the first Arab country to compete in the Women’s World Cup finals and reach the eighth round, won respect during this international date after it was able to compete with the world‘s most powerful teams.

Thanks to two consecutive victories against South Korea and Colombia, the runners-up of the Asian Cup and Copa America respectively, the national team scored six points in three matches to qualify for the price round after ranking second in its group behind Colombia.

