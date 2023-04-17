Home » Assignment of places for universities, in the final stretch – breaking latest news
Within the process of admission to higher education, after the evaluations carried out; From April 27 to May 2, applicants will have to enter the Senescyt platform for the acceptance of the quota. At the National University of Loja (UNL) 8,849 applicants applied.

Of a total of 13,788 registered to choose to enter the UNL, the evaluations were attended by 8,849 applicants. There are 2,572 places available.

José Maldonado Quezada, director of the UNL Admissions process, in dialogue with Diario Crónica, explained that after this process and once the information on the academic background of each student has been sent by the Secretary of Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation (Senescyt), performed the calculation of the “application scores”.

Then they notified the students, “whether or not they were benefited from a place in the career they chose.”

Process

From April 27 to May 2, applicants must accept it or not, for this, they will have to enter the Senescyt website.

Maldonado Quezada asserted that this step is done only through the platform of the Ministry of Higher Education.

In the event that a student, “for some reason, does not accept it. The Senescyt will allocate it to the person on the waiting list, prioritizing the academic merits of each applicant and the priority groups, ”said Maldonado Quezada.

Get into

To accept or reject the career quota that was assigned to the students, after the application process, the steps to carry out are the following: Start the session on the platform www.registrounicoedusup.gob.ec; choose the option Process – Quota Acceptance. If a seat has been assigned, accept or decline it.

Try to read all the information about the career and university. Keep the proof of acceptance as a backup of the process. Contact the institution chosen by you, for the enrollment process. (YO)

Acceptance of quota platform:

www.registrounicoedusup.gob.ec

