Appointment in Milan for the twenty-ninth Assiom Forex Congress which will be held on February 4th at the MICO-Fiera Milano Congress Centre. After the first speech of the year by the Governor of the Bank of Italy Ignazio Visco, a round table will be held on the afternoon of Saturday 4 organized by Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor and moderated by the director Fabio Tamburini. The theme of the round table will be “Inflation, rate hikes, risk of recession: priorities for economic development to encourage the return of confidence on the markets”.

At the center of the debate is the economy as the engine of growth in Italy, the financial fears on the horizon, the uncertainties linked to the monetary policies of the central banks which risk causing a hard landing in Europe, but also the innumerable resources with which the productive backbone of our country.

Carlo Bonomi (President of Confindustria), Mario Nava (Director General for the support of structural reforms of the European Commission), Giuseppe Castagna (CEO of Banco BPM), Alessandro Melzi d’Eril (CEO Anima Holding), will discuss these issues. Donato Masciandaro (Full Professor of the Department of Economics of the Bocconi University) and Massimo Mocio (President of Assiom Forex).

Exactly three years after the start of the pandemic, caution suggests keeping Congressional work in hybrid mode. In fact, while the panels on Friday 3 February can be followed exclusively in digital and online form, Saturday 4 February will take place in the spaces of the MiCo Congress Center – Fiera Milano. Banco BPM, as Main Partner of the Congress, and the ANIMA group as Partners will actively support the event and will collaborate in the creation of highly qualified moments of discussion aimed at offering constant updates on the most pressing topical issues, in a crucial moment for the economic recovery of our country and the global one.

