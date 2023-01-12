Tragedy in the woods around Mount Subasio, near Assisi, in Umbria. The 24-year-old David Pampiano, Viole footballer and DJ, died yesterday afternoon during a hunting trip in Fosso delle Carceri, after being shot in the chest by a rifle. The bullet probably came from Pampiano’s own weapon, but the investigations by the Carabinieri are still ongoing.

At the time of the accident, the young man would have found himself alone. Pampiano managed to alert the 118 doctors with his cell phone, who attempted to save him with the help of the mountain rescue. For the boy, however, there was nothing to do: he died during the recovery operations. The news was greeted with dismay in Assisi: “The city and our entire community are astonished and dismayed by the tragedy that happened yesterday afternoon – declared the mayor in a statement Stephanie Proietti There are no words to express our pain. We are close to the parents, Katia and Antonello, the sister and all the family members and many friends of Davide, who are destroyed by grief. We hoped until the end that the young man’s life could be saved.”