Julieta Valls Noyes, Assistant Secretary of State for Population, Refugees and Migration (PRM), will arrive in Colombia this Sunday, with the purpose of addressing the migration crisis that the country is going through, and then she will visit Miami to meet with refugees, confirmed in the last hours the Department of State.

According to a statement, Noyes will be in Colombian territory, from this Sunday, March 5 to Thursday, March 9.

The official will visit the cities of Bogotá and Medellín, as well as the Necoclí municipality, in the immediate vicinity of the border with Panama, which has become an obligatory step for the hundreds of migrants seeking to reach Central America through the so-called passage of death through the Darien Gap.

At these points, the US Assistant Secretary will meet with government officials, international organizations and non-governmental partners, as well as refugees and migrants.

The objective of the visit is “to discuss efforts to continue addressing the high levels of irregular migration and displacement in the region and to assess the effectiveness of humanitarian aid financed by the United States,” according to the statement.

Later, on March 10, back in the US, the assistant secretary will visit Miami, where she will meet with partners from the local refugee resettlement agency, community leaders and recently resettled refugees. (VOA information).

