Association cups: Oberhausen ultimately sovereign, Lippstadt beats Gütersloh – football – sport

On Tuesday evening (08/29/2023) SC Rot-Weiß Oberhausen triumphed 4-0 (1-0) at state league club DJK Arminia Klosterhardt. In the city derby, Dominik Burghard (10th), Marius Kleinsorge (55th) and Manfredas Ruzgis (79th, 90th + 1) scored the goals for the “Kleeklee” after initial problems with the dedicated Klosterhardt team. Oberhausen, as last year’s finalist (0:2 in the final against Rot-Weiss Essen), solved his obligation.

Meanwhile, the evening did not end well for the Lower Rhine Oberliga team TSV Meerbusch, who had to admit defeat to the state league team VfR Krefeld-Fischeln 1:2 (1:1), who played a class lower.

The other games of the 1st Niederrheinpokal round continue on Wednesday evening: Then, among others, MSV Duisburg, Rot-Weiss Essen (both 3rd league) and Wuppertaler SV (Regionalliga West) are challenged.

Westfalenpokal: Regionalliga duel goes to Lippstadt

In the 2nd round of the Westfalenpokal there were also two games. SC Wiedenbrück won its duel with Oberliga side Türkspor Dortmund 4:2 (3:0). Emre Aydinel put together a brace (20′, 25′) for SC, and Tim Böhmer also scored (39′).

But things got exciting again after the break because Dortmund’s Nazzareno Ciccarelli also scored twice (71′, 73′). Lucky for Wiedenbrück: Luca Beermann saved a penalty from Semih Yigit (81′) – otherwise the final phase would have been even more of a nail-biter.

In addition, a goal by Luis Allmeroth (59th) was enough for SV Lippstadt to win 1-0 (0-0) in the regional league duel with FC Gütersloh.

