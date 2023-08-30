Home » Association cups: Oberhausen ultimately sovereign, Lippstadt beats Gütersloh – football – sport
News

Association cups: Oberhausen ultimately sovereign, Lippstadt beats Gütersloh – football – sport

by admin
Association cups: Oberhausen ultimately sovereign, Lippstadt beats Gütersloh – football – sport

On Tuesday evening (08/29/2023) SC Rot-Weiß Oberhausen triumphed 4-0 (1-0) at state league club DJK Arminia Klosterhardt. In the city derby, Dominik Burghard (10th), Marius Kleinsorge (55th) and Manfredas Ruzgis (79th, 90th + 1) scored the goals for the “Kleeklee” after initial problems with the dedicated Klosterhardt team. Oberhausen, as last year’s finalist (0:2 in the final against Rot-Weiss Essen), solved his obligation.

Meanwhile, the evening did not end well for the Lower Rhine Oberliga team TSV Meerbusch, who had to admit defeat to the state league team VfR Krefeld-Fischeln 1:2 (1:1), who played a class lower.

The other games of the 1st Niederrheinpokal round continue on Wednesday evening: Then, among others, MSV Duisburg, Rot-Weiss Essen (both 3rd league) and Wuppertaler SV (Regionalliga West) are challenged.

Westfalenpokal: Regionalliga duel goes to Lippstadt

In the 2nd round of the Westfalenpokal there were also two games. SC Wiedenbrück won its duel with Oberliga side Türkspor Dortmund 4:2 (3:0). Emre Aydinel put together a brace (20′, 25′) for SC, and Tim Böhmer also scored (39′).

But things got exciting again after the break because Dortmund’s Nazzareno Ciccarelli also scored twice (71′, 73′). Lucky for Wiedenbrück: Luca Beermann saved a penalty from Semih Yigit (81′) – otherwise the final phase would have been even more of a nail-biter.

In addition, a goal by Luis Allmeroth (59th) was enough for SV Lippstadt to win 1-0 (0-0) in the regional league duel with FC Gütersloh.

Which: red

See also  Pacific Northern Mariana Islands Legislator "Fukushima Contaminated Water, Life-Shaking Threat"

You may also like

I’m changing my mind

DEA Removes Notorious Mexican Drug Traffickers from Most...

Attorney asks to overthrow emergency decrees in La...

Title: “Charting a Path Towards Chinese-Style Modernization: The...

VfB II takes the strain and defends the...

People across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa protest against electricity bills,...

Mayor Jane Castor warns Tampa residents of expected...

Conciliation day began in Valledupar: How to participate?

14th China-Northeast Asia Expo and 12th Northeast Asia...

Investigations against Rammstein singers stopped

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy