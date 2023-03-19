news-txt”>

“We have been refused by several hotels in Termoli because six people with disabilities are part of our group. We contacted the hotels directly, but they always told us that the facilities were not accessible”. This is the complaint, reported today by the Gazzetta di Modena, made by the public assistance association ‘Il Tulipano’, operating in Sassuolo, in the province of Modena.

As the president Graziella Venturelli explains, ‘Il Tulipano’ is organizing a trip for the first days of September to the Tremiti islands, with a ‘base’ in Termoli, despite the announcements on the websites, however, the presence of six people with disabilities in the group forced the association to evaluate the change of destination in the face of the various no that it would have collected: “The truth – continues Venturelli – is that our groups are not seen well”. A situation defined as “inconceivable” by the minister of tourism Daniela Santanché. “The ministry – you recalled – is managing the fund of 18 million, distributed over three years, intended for the certification of accommodation, spa, seaside and sports facilities, which can be certified and recognized as suitable for welcoming all people” . Now the association will move to Vasto Marina, in the province of Chieti, in a structure that has accepted the request. “I’ve been organizing trips for more than twenty years – concludes Venturelli – I’ve already heard people say no, but I’ve never had to go elsewhere due to the lack of accessible structures”. (HANDLE).