Association forum for rare diseases: reimbursement of care in Morocco under debate

The Alliance of Rare Diseases in Morocco (AMRM) is organizing, with the support of the Boehringer Ingelheim laboratory, Saturday September 23, 2023 at the’Hôtel Novotel Casablanca City Center from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., the 3rd rare diseases association forum under the theme “ Rare diseases and reimbursement of care “. Bringing together most patient associations affected by one of these pathologies, its objective is to shed light on the different medical coverage systems and the possibilities for reimbursement of care and medications used in rare diseases, also called “orphan” medications. “.

Poor medical coverage

While only 5% of rare diseases have effective drug treatment, we deplore the unavailability of many of them in Morocco. Furthermore, many rare diseases do not have the long-term illness status (ALD), guaranteeing systematic coverage and reimbursement of care. In the absence of this status and even if a drug is marketed in Morocco, the patient is faced with reimbursement problems because he can only benefit from exceptional reimbursement, having to be continually renewed and with the risk of suspension. at any time!

In addition, since social security very rarely covers the entirety of care, the remainder to be paid, called the co-payment, remains the responsibility of the insured. However, the sums of money actually committed are not really taken into consideration because the coverage of medical procedures is based on a reimbursement basis which sets a maximum amount covered for a given procedure. Worse still, the reimbursement rate, expressed as a percentage with reference to the reimbursement base, further limits this support to 60% or 90%.

It is also often difficult for patients and health professionals alike to find their way around the complexity and large number of social insurance schemes. This fragmentation does not promote the long-term financial viability of medical coverage as a whole because it does not make it possible to distribute the financial burden caused by the high cost of care for rare diseases across the entire population.

For all these reasons, patients with rare diseases face challenges prohibitive costs which make them forgo for the most part the fullness of the necessary care and therapy.

Rare diseases but many patients

So-called rare diseases each, by definition, affect a small number of people, less than one person in 2,000 in the population. Of genetic, infectious, cancerous… or autoimmune origin, they become massive when combined: there are nearly 8,000! Nearly 5% of Moroccans, or more than 1.5 million people, are affected. A doctor often encounters this type of condition in his daily practice as well as cases of cancer or diabetes!

A call for full recognition of their status

This forum aims to launch an urgent appeal for improvement in the management of rare diseases in our country by granting them long-term condition status and ensuring full availability and reimbursement of orphan drugs. .

ANNEXES :

A very broad and sometimes confusing panorama of rare diseases

Extremely diverse, 3 out of 4 rare diseases start in childhood but some wait 30, 40 or 50 years before appearing.

They prevent you from: seeing (retinitis), breathing (cystic fibrosis), resisting infections (immune deficiencies), clotting the blood normally (hemophilia), growing and developing normal puberty (Turner syndrome: absence or abnormality in a girl of of the 2 female sex chromosomes

Others cause: accelerated aging (progeria, 100 cases worldwide); repeated fractures (brittle bone disease); a transformation of muscles into bones (stone man disease, 2,500 cases worldwide); anemia due to abnormal red blood cells (beta-thalassemia); cerebral sclerosis and progressive paralysis of all functions (leukodystrophy) … or even uncontrollable movements and intellectual weakening leading to dementia (Huntington’s disease).

Summary in Arabic

Press release: The Third Association for Rare Diseases

The Rare Diseases Alliance in Morocco, with the support of the Boehringer Ingelheim Laboratory, will organize, on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at the Novotel Casablanca City Center Hotel, the third collective forum on rare diseases under the slogan “Rare Diseases and Reimbursement of Care in Morocco.” It is a forum that brings together the main patient associations that care about a rare disease, and its goal is to shed light on the various health coverage systems, possibilities for reimbursement for care, and medicines used in rare diseases, which are called orphan medicines.

Inadequate health coverage

It should be noted that only 5% of rare diseases receive drug treatment. However, we regret that many of them are not available in Morocco. In addition, many rare diseases do not have legal status for long-term disease (ALD), a status that guarantees patient coverage and automatic reimbursement for health care costs. In the absence of this basic law, even if the drug is marketed in Morocco, the patient faces problems with payment. He can only obtain exceptional compensation, with the need to constantly renew the compensation request with the risk that the administration will refrain from compensation at any time.

Another additional difficulty is that Social Security rarely pays the full cost of care, and the remainder, called co-payment, remains the responsibility of the insured and must be paid out of his own pocket, the latter of which may be prohibitive and costly for patients. In addition, the real amounts of money spent on health care are not always taken into account. In fact, the medical reimbursement system is based on a maximum that can be reimbursed for a specific procedure. Worse still, there is the repayment rate, which is expressed in the form of a percentage ranging between 60% or 90% based on the repayment base, which prevents the amounts spent from being fully reimbursed.