“The German energy and water industry warns of new climate risks due to the final nuclear phase-out on April 15th. “The decision to phase out nuclear power has been made, and the federal government should now do all it can to make the necessary quick decisions for a secure, affordable and climate-friendly energy supply in the short and long term,” said Kerstin Andreae, Chair of the Executive Board of the Federal Association of Energy and Water Industries ( BDEW), the “Rheinische Post” (Tuesday edition).

“In order to be able to guarantee security of supply at all times in the future, we need hydrogen-capable gas-fired power plants that provide secure, controllable output as a partner to renewable energies.” If they could not go into operation on time, this would result in high greenhouse gas emissions, because coal-fired power plants would then have to run longer, warned the BDEW boss. “However, the timely construction of sufficiently secure capacity is not guaranteed with the currently applicable framework conditions. So far, the market has not set the necessary conditions for the necessary expansion of power plants that can generate electricity at any time and regardless of the weather,” contradicted the former Green politician, Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (Greens).

“With the power plant strategy announced by the Federal Ministry of Economics, the basis for this must be created as quickly as possible so that concrete investment decisions in secure capacity in Germany are worthwhile,” says Andreae. “At the same time, it is about driving forward the energy, heating and transport transition. Each additional renewable kilowatt-hour increases the amount of electricity available and can help drive down prices and secure supply for years to come.”

