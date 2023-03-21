The Association of Towns and Municipalities sees a new solution to the housing problems in Germany. The seekers should use apartments in the country, it is said. It makes sense to better develop the regions “with good transport connections, for example through new or reactivated railway lines. In return, however, the “Greens” would like to change the regulations on the commuter allowance to the effect that it should be reduced.

To the country, to the country: Contra-model for lowering the commuter allowance, as demanded by the green?

“The Association of Towns and Municipalities has called for people to use apartments in the country in order to alleviate the housing shortage in the metropolises. It is hardly noticed that “more than 1.3 million marketable apartments, especially in rural areas, are empty,” said general manager Gerd Landsberg to the newspapers of the Funke media group (Tuesday editions).

“It would therefore make sense to better develop these regions with good transport connections, for example through new or reactivated railway lines, so that people can live and live there well and inexpensively.” Working from home creates new opportunities here. Landsberg continues: “Unfortunately, we are not getting any closer to our goal with the call for ever cheaper rents or even the nationalization of housing associations.” The demand for apartments, especially in the metropolitan regions, is increasing unabated.

The federal government’s goal of completing 400,000 new apartments per year is “barely achievable,” Landsberg stated. “There is a lack of land, building prices are rising significantly and there is also a lack of specialist companies who could construct the buildings.” The problem cannot be solved in the short term.

