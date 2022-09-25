RIVAROLO CANAVESE

Crowd at the Malgrà Park last Sunday in Rivarolo for the sports festival. Dozens of associations have given hundreds of children and teenagers the opportunity to try and try their hand at a wide range of sports.

From 10 in the morning until 18, at the Dante Meaglia Park it was possible to meet the associations of the Alto Canavese and the city that operate in the sports field. You could try from more common sports like basketball or volleyball to others like scuba diving or horse riding. There was no shortage of various martial arts disciplines from taekwondo to judo and then boxing. Finally, a decidedly original sport or quidditch, invented by the writer JK Rowling for the fantastic Harry Potter novels. It consists of riding a broom and trying to throw a ball into some hoops suspended in the air. Sport, however, was not the only attraction of the day. In fact, the committees of the Canavese Red Cross also met at the park. There were dozens of volunteers who illustrated their activity: it was also possible to perform some medical tests such as blood pressure and blood sugar measurements, all for free.

For the little ones, first aid and road education demonstrations were also held. The detachment of the Rivarolo fire brigade was also present with vehicles and men available to show the public aspects of safety in the event of a fire.

At the entrance was given a sheet with several boxes. For each sport tried or activity followed a box was crossed and a nice gift was given upon reaching a certain number of boxes at the exit. Even the four-legged friends have not been neglected with the opportunity to try their hand at an obstacle course with their owners. A wonderful day that has been able to combine education, sport and health and that will necessarily have to be replicated. –