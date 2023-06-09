Assumes the Presidency of the Board of Directors of the Zoom Channel

The National University Channel Zoom is broadcast on closed television in Colombian territory through all cable services and community channels.

It is a television channel specialized in the university community and has the support of the CRC Communications Regulation Commission, the Ministries of ICT, Culture and Education, the Administrative Department of Science, Technology and Innovation, Colciencias and the National Service of SENA learning

The contents of this channel, in series, documentaries, magazines and other formats, highlight Colombia from perspectives such as history, culture, economy, science, technology and education.

Luis Fernando Gaviria Trujillo, rector of the Technological University of Pereira, was ratified as president of the Board of Directors of Canal Universitario Nacional Zoom.

In an ordinary session of the board of directors of the Zoom University Channel, Luis Fernando Gaviria Trujillo, rector of the Technological University of Pereira, was unanimously ratified as president of the board of directors of said corporation, in said space, the representatives of the universities present exalted the relevant role that the UTP has been playing at the head of the channel, managing resources for its sustainability, thus achieving the generation of valuable content for the associated institutions.

In his inaugural remarks, Luis Fernando Gaviria expressed that “assuming this presidency is a great commitment, with the board of directors, which trusted in the process that we have been advancing, and with Colombian education, because we understand that our missionary axes of teaching, research and extension must be appropriated by society and for this, efficient and dynamic means of communication are required that provide visibility at a national and international level”.

In the same session, the Santo Tomás University, headed by Father José Gabriel Mesa Ángulo, was appointed to assume the Vice Presidency of the channel in the period 2023-2025.

At the meeting, the work of Luis Fernando Gaviria Trujillo, UTP Rector, was exalted, in recognition of his outstanding management and leadership as president of the Board of Directors of the National University Channel Zoom and his contribution to social appropriation.