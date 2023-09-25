Asteroid hits Germany: How big this risk is

What would planetary defense look like in an emergency?

That depends on countless factors, says Moissl. How much time is left until impact? How big is the asteroid? How is it composed? Can the exact impact location be calculated?

Ideally, the most important factors are known at least three weeks before an impact, says Moissl, in order to give politics such as disaster protection enough advance notice. That is the goal of Esa.

Im first scenario, with a size like Chelyabinsk in 2013, comparatively little damage can be expected. “For disaster control, that would be like a general natural disaster, only with the possibility of exact prediction,” says Moissl. Civil defense could inform the population very precisely when there is a danger from splintering windows.

Already in second scenariosays Moissl, at a size of 50 meters, on the other hand, it would be over space-based countermeasures be considered. “This is simply an economic calculation,” says Moissl. “If you look at the impact of the Barringer impact in Arizona or Tunguska on the surrounding area and apply that to an inhabited area: Even if you manage to evacuate all people and animals from the area, property damage is likely so high that a space mission would be cheaper.”

Barringer Crater in Arizona is about one kilometer in diameter and about 170 meters deep.

Smaller space missions currently cost around this 250 million eurossays Moissl, large ones could be up to one billion euros cost. Although it is a huge sum, it is negligible compared to the damage caused by natural disasters, including indirect ones. The Flood damage in July 2021 For example, according to an analysis by the Swiss Prognos Institute, damage amounted to 40.5 billion euros arranged.