Aston Bay Intersects Copper Mineralization in First Drill Holes at Storm Copper Project, Nunavut

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2023 / Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:BAY)(OTCQB:ATBHF) (“Aston Bay” or the “Company”) reports an update on drilling and geophysical activities at

the Storm Copper Project (“Storm” or the “Project”) on Somerset Island, Nunavut, Canada. This is the second drilling program for American West Metals Limited (“American West”), who are the project

operator, since entering an option agreement with Aston Bay in March 2021.

An extensive Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling program and Moving Loop Electromagnetic (MLEM) survey are now underway at the 4100N Zone. The drilling program will initially aim to define maiden

copper resources at the 4100N, 2750N and 2200N Zones, and then test key exploration targets. Surface electromagnetic geophysics is underway to highlight enriched zones of mineralization, refine

targets for the remaining resource drilling and define new drill targets.