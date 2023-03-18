One of the best leagues in the world is the Premier League, a competition that brings together elite players and clearly, there is a Colombian presence. In the last match between Aston Villa and Bournemouth, two coffee growers had action; however, only one was the winner despite having played a few minutes. On this occasion Jhon Jader Durán and Jefferson Lerma were summoned, however, Durán entered overtime.

The match was played at the Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, although the match appeared to be even in the preview, the outcome was totally different. Aston Villa has an attractive roster, because even the goal is guarded by Emiliano Dibu Martínez, a figure and champion of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, although the Villains have not had a good time in recent weeks.

For its part, Bournemouth remains buried at the bottom of the table, as it is located in box number 19 with only 24 points, unlike Aston Villa, which reached 11th place with 38 points. For this match, coach Gary O’Neil decided to send Jefferson Lerma as the starter, while Villains strategist Unai Emery preferred to leave Jhon Jader Durán on the bench.

Lerma tried to prevent the rival’s attack, to the point that he received a yellow card, however, he played the entire game. Although The Cherries tried to stalk Dibu Martínez’s goal, it was impossible to score against him, unlike Aston Villa, who won the match with goals from Douglas Luiz, Jacob Ramsey and the Argentine Emiliano Buendía.

Jhon Jader Durán entered at minute 90+1, and played only four minutes, because at 90+5, the judge decided to end the match. It should be noted that the two players are part of the call for the Colombian team for the next FIFA date.

Jhon Dader Durán is praised by the British press

The British outlet Birmingham World boasted that Durán was likely to replace the regular starter Leon Bailey, a Jamaican striker who has played more than 20 games in the current Premier League season.

“One player who could perhaps challenge Bailey for a place in the starting XI is Jhon Duran, who joined The Villans during the January transfer window. Signing for around £14m, the Colombian may not be a winger like Bailey, but could perhaps take the spot as second striker alongside Ollie Watkins, where Bailey sometimes sits.

Through his official Twitter account, the former Envigado interacted with the followers of the Villano group. “Very happy to be in this great club with this great fans, we are still very strong, let’s go Leones,” he said.

Reactions to Jhon Jader Durán’s trill

“JHON JÁDER IS COMING YOUR CHAMPION GOAL”.

“I love you Duran. I couldn’t believe I looked and had no motivation, now they’re on!”

“You have joined us at a very exciting time, Jhon. I wish you many years of success at the top with us.”

“I can’t wait to see you completely unleashed. Keep doing what you do in training and Emery won’t have a choice to start alongside Watkins.”

“Luis Díaz-Duran-Sinisterra The world is not ready for Colombia’s attack for the 2026 World Cup”

“I’m already becoming a fan favorite, JD, keep working hard.”

“Your goals will be here soon, man!”

with Infobae

Related