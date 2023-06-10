Home » Aston Villa reached an agreement to include Tielemans
Aston Villa, the English Premier League football club, announced today, Saturday, that it has reached an agreement to include Youri Tielemans next season.

The 26-year-old Belgium midfielder joins Aston Villa on July 1 after the end of his contract with Leicester City.

Leicester’s relegation last season led Tielemans to search for a new opportunity and he became the first player to join Villa in the summer transfer window.

Tielemans enjoyed a starring role at Leicester City when he scored the winning goal in the 2021 FA Cup Final against Chelsea.

Tielemans began his career with Anderlecht and moved to Monaco in 2017, two years before joining Leicester.

Aston Villa finished the league in seventh place to ensure participation in the European Conference League next season.

