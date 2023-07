British pharmaceutical giant Astrazeneca announced on Friday that it will buy a portfolio of rare disease drugs from US rival Pfizer for about $1 billion. Astrazeneca reported on an agreement for the acquisition of a set of gene therapy treatments in the preclinical development phase belonging to Pfizer. The pharmaceutical group indicated […]

The post AstraZeneca announces purchase of Pfizer’s treatment portfolio appeared first on Diario Digital Cronio de El Salvador.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook