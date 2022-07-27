July 27, 2022 1:18 pm

Do you think the conflict in Ukraine is linked to Russian imperialism? To the personal ambitions of President Vladimir Putin? To the expansion of NATO?

Wrong! “What is happening between Vladimir Putin Libra and Joe Biden Scorpio is typical of zodiacal relationships. In Putin we observe the attempt to

to maintain a balance, to seek agreement. Only when this becomes impossible does the balance take the offensive. Instead the scorpion deliberately strikes as soon as it finds the opponent’s weak point ”. Are you not convinced of this interpretation proposed by the Russian astrologer Tamara Globa? Try Svetlana Dragan, “the geopolitical astrologer”: “What is happening is an attempt by Russia to get rid of its status as a colony and the models imposed by the West: transhumanism, economic extremism and in general the suppression of ‘man. It is a battle between an ancient world and a new one, and it is the entire cosmic pyramid that is modified ”. These rather baroque comments are by no means marginal. The numbers prove it: the first video is an interview granted by Tamara Globa and released on March 30, which has totaled 11.8 million views on YouTube and is accompanied by thousands of grateful comments (plus a few sarcastic ones). Svetlana Dragan’s video of April 16, on the other hand, has 2.5 million views. In this special sector there are also actors with a more limited range of action:

Rami Blekt, 150 thousand views, states that “according to the stars, the Donetsk People’s Republic and that of Luhansk do not belong to Ukraine”. A “new civilization”

The success of astrologers in Russia is not surprising at all, and represents a response to the profound anguish that Russian society is going through in a difficult period. The Russian context, among other things, is quite fertile for this kind of drifts. In the mid-1980s, perestroika (a complex of economic, political and social reforms) was accompanied by an unbridled passion for the paranormal, with the appearance of famous mediums and enormously successful television broadcasts. This appetite seemed to have subsided in the mid-2000s with the advent of a certain stability. See also When artificial intelligence decides who to hire (Video)

These trends are very useful for Putin’s government, which has been able to exploit them in the best way for twenty years

To this need to understand, expressed by ordinary citizens, corresponds, on the side of power, a need to explain in simple terms. These videos

they have one point in common, beyond the incomprehensible jargon and banality of some predictions (special mention goes to “the Russian aviation sector will suffer in 2022”), namely the presence of a series of recurring messages: that the outside world is frightening, that Russia suffers less than the others, that trying to understand is useless, that nothing depends on us. Some examples from Tamara Globa, who promises an improvement starting from 2024, “an open world without visas” starting from 2026 and a “new civilization”

in the thirties: “You have to be patient, think about your own affairs, your family, your balance because clashing in the name of political convictions, which among other things can change, does not bring anything good to anyone”. Ingrained trends

Svetlana Dragan, for her part, explains more directly that Putin’s choices are not understandable to mere mortals: “People in power have to make very difficult choices, bordering on good and evil. It is impossible to judge these choices with the minimum information we have. The cards in Putin’s hands are complicated: will Russia live or die? Will humanity go towards transhumanism? ”. Messages of this type correspond to well-rooted trends in Russian society: the rejection of politics, indifference to public affairs, apathy and closure in one’s personal sphere. These trends are very useful for Putin’s government, which has been able to exploit them in the best way for twenty years. So can we assume that the “geopolitical astrologers” are in the service of the Kremlin? It is certainly difficult to imagine that the strategists of power leave such a large segment of public opinion unsupervised when all other sectors are subject to total control. See also Treviso, debris fall from Biscione: "We are forgotten by Ater"

Are we sure that these people are only acting to distract the people? What if leaders were also sensitive to the seduction of the paranormal?

Furthermore, numerous journalistic inquiries have shown that since 2012 the Kremlin has financed bloggers and influencers, including those operating far from the political sphere, but in the sectors of fashion, comedy, music, beauty and travel. With the start of the “special operation” in Ukraine, mediums and visionaries returned to state television. The broadcaster Ntv broadcast a long report

on Ivan Fomin, presented as a “military medium of the KGB” and a healer. “He knows perfectly well when Zelenskii will sign the surrender,” promised a girth

on the screen. Meanwhile, several news sites present alleged evidence of the use of “black magic” by Ukrainian forces. Television has also recovered the figure of Baba Vanga, a Bulgarian seer who became a star in the eighties and nineties. Died in 1996, she believes herself

had foreseen the 9/11 attacks. During a special broadcast that brought together various experts and “political scientists”, the Pervij kanal, the first TV channel

Russian, guaranteed that the visionary had also foreseen the start of the “special operation”. It is worth mentioning that Baba Vanga was paid by the Bulgarian secret services, linked to the KGB. Are we certain that these people are only acting to distract and appease the people? What if leaders were also sensitive to the seduction of the paranormal?

The question, in Russia as in other countries, is quite old. Without going back to the time of the Tsars and Raspuntin, the Communist Party’s central committee often resorted to contingents of mediums for espionage or agricultural purposes in an attempt to improve crops. Some of these “specialists” continued to work even during Boris Yeltsin’s rule. And today? Several deputies and senators do not hide their inclinations towards the esoteric. Apocalyptic references or those that assimilate the enemy of

Russia to the antichrist (or the “demons” mentioned by Ramzan Kadyrov) are frequent. The inclinations of Anton Vajno, head of the presidential administration who has dedicated numerous writings to the Kremlin, are well known nooskopa “network of space scanners” charged with probing the noosphere, or the sphere of human thought. See also Rubles, passports and telephones. Thus the "Viceroy of Donbass" annexes the occupied territories Another sign of the attention paid to these issues, at least at the political level, is the treatment reserved to the Siberian shaman Aleksandr Gabyshev. When in the

2019 Gabyshev announced his intention to “exorcise” Putin, attracting great sympathy in some circles, the reaction was brutal: the special forces were mobilized and the shaman was sent to prison and then transferred to a psychiatric hospital, where he is currently locked up. (Translation by Andrea Sparacino)