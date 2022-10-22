CCTV news:Wang Yaping, a representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and a super astronaut of the Astronaut Brigade of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, is China‘s first female astronaut to enter the space station and the first to go out.

On the first party representative channel of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Wang Yaping, a representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and an astronaut, shared with the reporters his personal experience of the development of China‘s aerospace industry. Looking back on the achievements of China‘s manned spaceflight industry in the past ten years, Wang Yaping feels extremely proud and proud.

Wang Yaping, representative of the 20th National Congress:In the past ten years, the achievements of the aerospace industry have attracted worldwide attention. As a witness, I also feel deeply. For example, we have upgraded our entire aircraft. From a space laboratory with a single cabin to a space station with three cabins and two ships, we have more advanced flight technology and a wider flight platform. I am truly proud of every breakthrough we have made from scratch, as well as every difficulty, every independent design, and every innovative breakthrough we have overcome along the way.

As mentioned in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, we have achieved breakthroughs in some key core technologies, developed strategic emerging industries, and made major achievements in manned spaceflight, lunar exploration and fire exploration, and deep-sea and deep exploration, and we have entered the ranks of innovative countries. This made Wang Yaping very excited, and also felt a great responsibility on his shoulders.

Wang Yaping, representative of the 20th National Congress:The report mentioned many times about the space industry we are engaged in, which is very exciting and encouraging. The aerospace industry is a national project, and it is China‘s height to climb. Unity and close coordination are solid guarantees. As an astronaut, being able to witness and personally participate in the aerospace industry is not only a supreme honor, but also a mountain of responsibility.

Now, the selection of the fourth batch of reserve astronauts has started, and soon, the Chinese space station will be fully completed. When it comes to the future development of the Chinese space station, Wang Yaping is full of confidence and expectations.

Wang Yaping, representative of the 20th National Congress:Standing on the new historical starting point of the 20th National Congress, I am also full of expectations for flying to deeper and farther space. For us astronauts, there are only two states of flying and preparing to fly. Although I have returned to my home on the ground, it is still my biggest dream to be able to fly into space again. I am always ready to make new contributions for the motherland in space.

[

责编：丛芳瑶 ]