Astronauts return to the moon after 52 years, a woman and 3 men will leave

Fonte: Twitter/@NASA_Astronauts

After 52 years the astronauts they will come back up again Lunathis time on board the the mission of Artemis II and the crew will consist of a woman (the first ever that will travel around the satellite) e three men: it is about the American engineer Christina Koch together with compatriots Victor Glover e Reid Wiseman and with Canadian Jeremy Hansen.

The highly anticipated space journey will take place towards the end of 2024, 52 years after the last Apollo lunar mission in 1972. For a total of ten days, the astronauts they will fly around the Luna and up to the shoulders of its hidden face, therefore rather far from our Planet. To make it known during an event at the Johnson Space Center of Houston, is the former US astronaut and NASA Administrator since 2021, Bill Nelson.

