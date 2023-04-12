KARACHI: According to astronomers, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in Pakistan on April 22, Saturday.

Experts say that there will be a solar eclipse on Thursday, April 20, which will begin at 6:30 am and end at 12 noon.

According to astronomical calculations, the eclipse of the sun occurs on the 29th of the moon and the new moon is visible the next day. Therefore, the new moon will not be visible in the countries where the solar eclipse will be seen on April 20. Therefore, Eid-ul-Fitr in Pakistan is on April 22. It will be on Saturday.