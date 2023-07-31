Astronomy lovers, ready to see the Blue Moon

Fear: Anderson Rodriguez

Lovers of the night sky will have the opportunity to witness a rare and amazing astronomical event. A combination of Blue Moon and Supermoon. It should be noted that the blue moon is the name given to the second full moon that occurs within a single calendar month.

The first supermoon in August is called the ‘Sturgeon Moon’. It will appear on August 1 and its nickname, like that of many full moons, comes historically from Native Americans or other traditional North American sources.

On August 31, the second supermoon of August will be present and it will be a blue moon. This second Full Moon is not only a supermoon but also a Blue Moon, which does not refer to the color of the moon but to its frequency.

NASA reminds us that there are two types of blue moons, and it is essential to clarify that neither of them is related to the actual color of the moon.

In the particular case of this year, the expected blue moon will occur on August 30. Coincidentally, this event will not come alone, as the moon in its full phase will be at its closest point in orbit to Earth, giving rise to a Supermoon.

During a Supermoon, our natural satellite appears approximately 14% larger and 30% brighter. Compared to its size and brightness at its furthest position from Earth, known as apogee.

By the end of August, the moon will be about 222,043 miles away from our planet. This combination of the Blue Moon and the Supermoon will create a truly dazzling celestial spectacle that will not be repeated until November 2025.