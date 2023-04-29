Asylum and migration: Nehammer meets Meloni in Rome

The bilateral exchange will focus, among other things, on the topics of asylum and migration, also with a view to the European Council in June, where migration issues are on the agenda, as the Federal Chancellery announced on Saturday.

“It takes strong alliances”

“Austria and Italy are direct neighbors and close allies in the fight against illegal migration, also at the European level. Especially in the run-up to the next European Council in June, where migration is back on the agenda, it is important that we coordinate our positions. Because it needs strong alliances so that we can make progress at European level. Things cannot go on as they have been up until now,” said Nehammer, according to the press release.

“What’s special since the last European Council, where we took the first clear steps against illegal migration, is that external border countries like Italy and inland countries that are affected by secondary migration, like Austria, are now pulling together. That’s true expand it further now,” emphasized Nehammer.

Six months of state of emergency

“Especially in recent years, Italy has proven to be a reliable partner for returns in the Dublin area. In order to successfully prevent illegal migration to Europe, we have to use all the means at our disposal. Cooperation with third countries is an important part of the solution, to prevent illegal migration – we agree with Italy on that,” concluded the Federal Chancellor.

On April 11th the Italian Council of Ministers decided to declare a state of emergency for the entire national territory for six months. From January 1, 2023 to April 11, 2023, 31,292 people landed, according to official figures from the General Directorate of Public Security. In the comparative period of 2022 there were 7,928, in 2021 8,505.

