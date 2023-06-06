Asylum law: Robert Habeck wants to exempt families with children from border procedures

For years, EU countries have been arguing about reforming the common asylum system. This week’s consultations also deal with a possible examination of asylum applications at the EU’s external borders. Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck (Greens) considers this to be problematic.

In the run-up to important EU consultations on a possible asylum compromise, Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck supports the position of Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (both Greens). Baerbock wants to ensure that families with children, for example, are exempt from possible preliminary checks on asylum applications at the EU’s external borders.

Border procedures are “without question problematic,” said Habeck, according to a statement on Monday night. “Border procedures need borders. People need to be housed and cared for. You are only allowed to be there for a short time. Families with children, pregnant women should be exempted.”

On Thursday in Luxembourg, the EU interior ministers will discuss the matter, which has been disputed for years Reform of the Common European Asylum System (CEAS). Among other things, it is about the question of whether there should be preliminary checks on asylum applications at the EU’s external borders. The federal government wants to ensure that minors under the age of 18 and families with children do not have to go through these procedures. Baerbock had made a corresponding statement. The original proposal of the EU Commission already states: “Unaccompanied children and children under the age of 12 with their family members are exempt from the border procedure, provided there are no security concerns.”

Baerbock explained in the newspapers of the Funke media group that the Commission’s proposal was the only chance of arriving at an “orderly and humane distribution procedure” in the foreseeable future. “That’s why we’re negotiating hard in Brussels to ensure that nobody gets stuck in border procedures for more than a few weeks, that families with children don’t get caught up in border procedures, that the core of the right to asylum isn’t eroded.”

The EU consultations offer a “realistic chance of arriving at a humane and orderly distribution mechanism in the current situation and of giving those seeking protection who are fleeing war and torture a perspective in Europe,” Habeck continued. “And I think Annalena Baerbock is right: it’s worth the work.”

100,000 asylum applications in Germany in four months

“We haven’t had a functioning European asylum system for many years, with the result that people are drowning in the Mediterranean, that families are stuck in degrading conditions in camps at the borders for years,” complained Habeck. Too often the EU countries are left alone at the external borders.

Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) supports the project of border procedures, but also told the “Handelsblatt”: “We want to protect children and other vulnerable groups in particular.”

The background to the EU consultations is the increased number of migrants. For months, many have been trying to reach southern Italy from North Africa via the Mediterranean. According to information from Rome, more than 50,000 migrants have come to Italy on boats since January.

According to the UN refugee agency UNHCR, more than 980 people have died or have been missing since the beginning of the year. In Germany, the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees received a good 100,000 initial asylum applications in the first four months of this year, an increase of around 78 percent.

