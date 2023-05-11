Home » Asylum numbers have to go down, we are surrounded by safe third countries
Asylum numbers have to go down, we are surrounded by safe third countries

Asylum numbers have to go down, we are surrounded by safe third countries

Refugee summit was disappointing for all sides

The AfD member of parliament Beatrix von Storch sees not only the finances as a solution, but above all the refugee numbers: “The numbers have to go down. Germany is surrounded by safe third countries. According to the Basic Law, nobody who crosses the border has a right to asylum«.

The refugee summit was a disappointment for all sides. There was no fundamental agreement on funding for the municipalities. Criticism comes mainly from the opposition and the counties. The cities and communities are overwhelmed financially and organizationally.

The AfD member of parliament Beatrix von Storch sees not only the finances as a solution, but above all the refugee numbers: “The numbers have to go down. Germany is surrounded by safe third countries. According to the Basic Law, nobody who comes across the border is entitled to asylum,” commented Beatrix von Storch on Twitter [siehe Bericht »T-Online«].

The Hamburg AfD parliamentary group leader and domestic policy spokesman Dirk Nockemann also explained the results of the migration summit:

“The asylum industry is booming. Billions for migrants – that’s a bottomless pit. The big problems remain. Entry numbers remain high. There are still major problems with integration; several hundred thousand “refugees” cannot be integrated. And when it comes to accommodation, the federal and state governments do not even manage to provide their own citizens with living space. Hardly any efforts are discernible to rigorously deport criminal, illegal and migrants who are obliged to leave the country. A real turning point is needed in terms of asylum and migration policy – that is obviously only possible with the AfD.«

