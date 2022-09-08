After get off work tomorrow night, everyone is about to start a happy Mid-Autumn Festival. The first day of this holiday is the Mid-Autumn Festival, which is the day after tomorrow, and this time it is the fifteenth full moon. You can enjoy the fullest moon in the eighth month of the lunar calendar. It is expected that the roundest moment will appear around 17:59. However, if you want to enjoy the bright moon easily, you also need good weather to appreciate your face. China Weather has released a map of the National Mid-Autumn Moon Appreciation Index today. Come and see if your home can appreciate it.

Judging from the 2022 National Moon Viewing Map, on the day of this year’s Mid-Autumn Festival (September 10), the weather conditions for viewing the moon in the northwest region and the southeast coast are better. Xinjiang, Qinghai, Gansu, Ningxia, Shaanxi, central and western Inner Mongolia and northern Jiangsu and Anhui, Southern Zhejiang, Fujian, eastern Guangdong and other places will be full of bright moons, and you can clearly see the “white jade plate” full moon in the sky.

Most of the Northeast, Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, Shandong, central and northern Henan, southern Jiangsu and Anhui, Hubei, Chongqing, western Guangdong, Guangxi and other places will be cloudy or cloudy, with colorful clouds chasing the moon, and the full moon sometimes emerges and sometimes disappears. Add a sense of mystery to the backdrop.

In most of Shanxi, western Hebei, Guizhou, Yunnan, southern Sichuan Basin, and most of Tibet, there are more clouds, and it will rain in some places, and it may be difficult to see the full moon.

If these areas want to see the true face of the moon, I am afraid that they can only watch the moon through a live broadcast.