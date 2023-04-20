At 3:15, the hundred-year-old tea art started the Gonghao Wisdom Farmers Alliance

The world‘s first “real tea, real milk tea” tea bag-style milk tea brand – 3:15 is actually born in a traditional Taiwanese tea factory and has been passed down for a hundred years. In addition to working hard to protect the inherited mission of “providing customers with good tea”, in the face of changes in the market and industrial environment, we uphold the spirit of a friendly environment to introduce digital agricultural technology, and work together with small farmers to reverse the model of “Great Wisdom Farmers Alliance”.

From mud to mouth, check for consumers from the source

Different from the general tea processing factory contract purchase and production line processing mode, 3:1 quarter starts from the self-owned tea garden, combined with contracted tea farmers to establish quality control from tea plantation. Established an ecological tea garden in 2006, in response to the sustainable goals of SDGs, recultivated arbor-type tea trees and introduced environmentally friendly natural farming methods. The tea produced is rich in trace elements, minerals, micronutrients, polyphenols and polysaccharides Not only good for health, but also has unique ripe fruit flavor.

Integrate a century of tea-making experience and introduce smart agricultural technology

Although Taiwanese tea has a unique growing environment and considerable experience in tea production and cultivation, the aging labor force and lack of complete experience inheritance have caused the biggest crisis in the sustainable management of Taiwan’s tea industry in the future. In view of this, 3:15 expects to transform the industry from itself through digital introduction.

By introducing AIOT technology to establish a real-time monitoring system for tea gardens, the remote end can accurately grasp the environmental temperature and humidity, rainfall, soil organic matter status and other data of the tea gardens, quickly connect the tea garden data with front-line personnel, quickly trace resumes and on-site conditions, and plant tea trees digitally Records, replacing traditional manpower and paper-based field records and other operations, establishing standardization of tea tree planting, improving overall tea quality and establishing traceability history.

3:1 quarter Biotechnology Center – Real scene of AIoT equipment.Picture/provided at 3:15

Adhere to the original intention to build a smart farmer alliance

Feeling the importance of environmental sustainability and the unchanging principle of health-oriented, 3:15 actively set the development goal of “big health concept industry”, adhering to the original intention of “bring consumers a cup of good tea”, and committed to investing R&D products with both health and taste, and promote the achievements of smart agriculture to cooperate with partners to achieve the goal of “common good”.

Starting from the 3:15 biotechnology tea garden located in the Puzhong tea area, it will gradually expand to the seven major Qizuo tea areas in Taiwan (Hehuan Mountain, Sun Moon Lake, Puzhong, Shanlinxi, Alishan, Yushan, Lishan, etc.). The intelligent farmer alliance model, together with the surrounding contracted small farmers, brings high-quality tea to consumers.

