President of the Emilia-Romagna region, Minister of Industry and then of Transport in the first government of the united center-left, Minister of economic development in the second Prodi government and, finally, Secretary of the Democratic Party from 2009 to 2013. Pier Luigi Bersani was a figure central to the Italian politics of the Second Republic. Deputy director Federico Monga will interview him tonight at 6pm on the La Stampa website.

