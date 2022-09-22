President of the Emilia-Romagna region, Minister of Industry and then of Transport in the first government of the united center-left, Minister of economic development in the second Prodi government and, finally, Secretary of the Democratic Party from 2009 to 2013. Pier Luigi Bersani was a figure central to the Italian politics of the Second Republic. Deputy director Federico Monga will interview him tonight at 6pm on the La Stampa website.