The good weather has contributed to the work

The secretary of Sport and Recreation of the municipality, Gustavo Rivera, presented to the councilors of Pereira a detailed report on the progress of the remodeling works of the sports venues, ahead of this year’s National and Paranational Games.

“The weather has favored the demolition work of venues such as the Villa Olímpica aquatic complex, we hope that the venues will be finished in the first week of October,” added Rivera.

For councilor Carlos Mario Gil, coordinator of the accidental commission in charge of monitoring and controlling the construction of the stages, the progress is significant, which generates peace of mind for the corporations because it shows that the resources are being invested.

For his part, councilor Esteban Gañán indicated, “we are waiting for the games because there will be a growth in tourism and hotel occupancy. The report presented is very positive in terms of the demolition goals, the progress of the works is also noted and there is constant communication between the Secretary of Sport with the city councilors”, noted the Pereiran councilor.

Finally, councilor Nancy Henao highlighted the commitment of the Sports Secretariat with the construction of the stages for the National Games. She also stressed that there is an important investment for groups of older adults.

