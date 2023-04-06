Julian Andres Santa

Rugby in Risaralda continues to be greatly enhanced and continues at a steady pace towards the competitions of the National Games of this 2023, to be held in the Eje Cafetero and although the departmental staff already has a direct quota for hosting these fair, athletes do not lower their guard and continue to raise their competitive level when it comes to measuring themselves in competitions.

Silver medal in women

In Barranquilla, the second qualifier prior to the Nationals was held, where the women’s Rugby Sevens team won the silver medal, ratifying once again the great moment of their representatives, who have had important experiences with the Colombian team and aim to have a brilliant performance at the National Games where they will host.

Henry Rojo, president of the Risaraldense Rugby League, delivered his balance sheet. “We finished the competition of the second qualifier for the 2023 National Games that took place in Barranquilla. The result with the silver medal for the women’s team was very positive, I think we are already on our way to what will be the final stage of these jousts in the month of November and we have set the tone and guideline for what is to come” .

The men finished eighth

For his part, the president of the league also referred to the presentation of the men. “With the men’s team we obtained eighth place, we had a delegation in which it was alternated, with highly competitive athletes, reserves, youth, of which they will be the support for future teams. I think it was all very positive and we hope this year to continue with the preparatory part and continue along this line”, he pointed out.

In the final classification of the women’s branch, Antioquia was first with 18 points, the same score in the men’s.