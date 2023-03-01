At the Manuel Germán Cuello Educational Institution, located between the Santa Rita and Candelaria Sur neighborhoods of Valledupar, a 10-year-old student was the victim of an assault with a sharp weapon allegedly committed by another student. Fact that she is under investigation.

According to the school coordinator, Mario Montes, the incident occurred at the time of the break.

“The case was left in charge of the Colombian Institute of Family Welfare, the Police for Children and Adolescents and the Local Health Secretariat, who will determine the actions to follow,” said the teacher.

It also indicated that upon learning of the case, they acted in accordance with the provisions of the institution’s coexistence manual, which indicates that the offense is type 3.

The injured minor had a wound to her right hand and was transferred to a care center for medical care.

Related