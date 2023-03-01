Home News At a Valledupar school, a girl attacked another with a knife
News

At a Valledupar school, a girl attacked another with a knife

by admin

At the Manuel Germán Cuello Educational Institution, located between the Santa Rita and Candelaria Sur neighborhoods of Valledupar, a 10-year-old student was the victim of an assault with a sharp weapon allegedly committed by another student. Fact that she is under investigation.

According to the school coordinator, Mario Montes, the incident occurred at the time of the break.

“The case was left in charge of the Colombian Institute of Family Welfare, the Police for Children and Adolescents and the Local Health Secretariat, who will determine the actions to follow,” said the teacher.

It also indicated that upon learning of the case, they acted in accordance with the provisions of the institution’s coexistence manual, which indicates that the offense is type 3.

The injured minor had a wound to her right hand and was transferred to a care center for medical care.

See also  my country's various ways to revitalize stock assets provide important support for promoting economic and social development - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

Cumbidanovu dam, new call for tenders. Satisfied Councilor...

Alias ​​’Jordán’ was captured with narcotics and several...

Tunisia. Tajani speaks to Tunisian Foreign Minister Nabil...

Camila Osorio eliminated in the first round of...

Comprehensively promote rural revitalization and accelerate the construction...

Abruzzo Council approves law for New breaking latest...

In Nuquí, the national summit of environmental corporations...

Police chief Giannini visits Trento – Trentino AA/S

Construction of Los Proceres avenue began – news

Pd: Piero Comandini is the new secretary of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy